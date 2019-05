UPDATE 1-Heritage Pharmaceuticals pays $7 million to settle price-fixing allegation

(Adds details of settlement, background on dispute)

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - Heritage Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, has agreed to pay $7.1 million to settle allegations that it fixed the prices of several medicines, including a key diabetes medicine, the Justice Department said.

The company is accused of working with other generic drug makers to fix prices and rig bids for medicines like glyburide, a diabetes drug.

The company also settled allegations that it paid kickbacks for drugs that were paid for by federal healthcare programs, the Justice Department said. The drugs included glyburide, the blood pressure medicine hydralazine and an asthma drug named theophylline, the department said.

Two former Heritage executives, Jeffrey Glazer and Jason Malek, agreed to plead guilty in Philadelphia in 2017 after being accused of fixing the prices of an antibiotic, doxycycline hyclate, and to split up the market for glyburide.

The Justice Department has a probe underway into the generic drug industry after years of complaints over fast-rising drug prices. Soaring drug prices from both branded and generic manufacturers has triggered outrage across the political spectrum, from President Donald Trump, a Republican, to progressive Democrats including U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is running for president. (Reporting by Diane Bartz Editing by Bernadette Baum)