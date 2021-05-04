Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
ESG Environment

Senate Democrats propose $73 billion to shift U.S. to EV transit buses

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: A bus driver of New York City The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) bus system wears a face mask to prevent infections during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. Senate Democrats on Tuesday proposed spending $73 billion to electrify the nation’s 70,000 transit buses as part of a push to move the United States toward zero-emission transportation.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Senate Banking chairman Sherrod Brown noted only 2% of U.S. buses are zero-emission vehicles. They propose using funds to electrify transit vans and other vehicles and requiring all vehicles purchased using the funds are made in the United States.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese

