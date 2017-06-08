FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labor secretary testifies on DOL budget, proposed merger of agencies
#Westlaw News
June 8, 2017 / 12:15 AM / 2 months ago

Labor secretary testifies on DOL budget, proposed merger of agencies

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

U.S. Labor Secretary R. Alexander Acosta told a congressional panel on Wednesday that two job discrimination enforcement agencies would continue to protect workers even if they are merged as proposed in the Trump administration's budget plan.

Acosta testified on the budget proposal that he said "makes hard choices" before a subcommittee of the House of Representatives' Committee on Appropriations. He said the department’s Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs would continue to conduct proactive audits to police discrimination by contractors and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission would still respond to worker complaints of job bias if the two agencies are unified.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2r3MySa

