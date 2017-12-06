Supreme Court denies bid to review baseball's exemption from antitrust laws

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up minor league baseball players’ bid to revive their proposed class action accusing Major League Baseball and its teams of conspiring to suppress their wages in violation of antitrust laws.

Minor league players filed a petition for certiorari in September requesting review of a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision, which ruled that minor league baseball falls “squarely” within the “business-of-baseball” antitrust exemption that the high court granted the sport in 1922.

