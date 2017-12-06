FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Supreme Court denies bid to review baseball's exemption from antitrust laws
December 6, 2017 / 12:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Supreme Court denies bid to review baseball's exemption from antitrust laws

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up minor league baseball players’ bid to revive their proposed class action accusing Major League Baseball and its teams of conspiring to suppress their wages in violation of antitrust laws.

Minor league players filed a petition for certiorari in September requesting review of a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision, which ruled that minor league baseball falls “squarely” within the “business-of-baseball” antitrust exemption that the high court granted the sport in 1922.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2A97ZWz

