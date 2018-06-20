FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 10:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

9th Circuit rejects copper company's challenge to union's arbitration victory

Robert Iafolla

A divided federal appeals court has rejected a copper producer’s challenge to an arbitrator’s power to amend its union collective bargaining agreement to allow new hires to receive bonuses.

In a 2-1 ruling, a panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that copper producer ASARCO waived its right to challenge the arbitrator’s authority in court because it failed to take affirmative steps to signal its unwillingness to arbitrate, such as forcing the United Steelworkers to sue to compel arbitration, the panel said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2I7fEno

