FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign fishing company cannot compel arbitration in wrongful death suit - 9th Circuit
Sections
Featured
Pictures of the Year 2017
Year in Review
Pictures of the Year 2017
Now hiring? Amazon says Alexa is ready for the office
Technology
Now hiring? Amazon says Alexa is ready for the office
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
The thinking behind Kim Jong Un's 'madness'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
November 30, 2017 / 11:02 PM / in 2 hours

Foreign fishing company cannot compel arbitration in wrongful death suit - 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) -

A South Korean fishing company cannot force a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a seaman’s widow into arbitration based on an agreement between the seaman and the owner of the ship that sank and killed him, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Dongwon Industries Co’s bid to compel arbitration. The panel said that a federal law implementing a 1958 United Nations treaty on foreign arbitration does not allow non-signatories or non-parties to force disputes into arbitration.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2j4L9Ve

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.