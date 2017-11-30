Foreign fishing company cannot compel arbitration in wrongful death suit - 9th Circuit

(Reuters) -

A South Korean fishing company cannot force a wrongful death lawsuit filed by a seaman’s widow into arbitration based on an agreement between the seaman and the owner of the ship that sank and killed him, a federal appeals court ruled on Thursday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Dongwon Industries Co’s bid to compel arbitration. The panel said that a federal law implementing a 1958 United Nations treaty on foreign arbitration does not allow non-signatories or non-parties to force disputes into arbitration.

