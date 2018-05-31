FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 11:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

Former AT&T worker challenges arbitration agreement in workplace bias case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A former AT&T Mobility Services worker urged a federal appeals court on Thursday to let him litigate his employment discrimination claims in court, arguing that he should not be bound by an arbitration agreement that he never read, signed or even knew about.

In a brief filed with the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Gregory Inzerillo said Missouri state law required more than his continued employment with AT&T to prove he consented to the arbitration agreement, citing two state appellate court rulings as support. He claimed his silence was not enough to establish the “positive and unambiguous” acceptance required by state law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2H8vaij

