February 27, 2018 / 12:29 AM / in 14 hours

Supreme Court accepts case on employment arbitration in transportation

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it would consider whether a federal law requiring the enforcement of arbitration agreements applies to independent contractors in the transportation industry.

The justices agreed to hear Missouri-based trucking company New Prime Inc’s challenge to a 2016 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling that such contractors fall under the Federal Arbitration Act’s exemption for transportation workers with employment contracts.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BW1cyS

