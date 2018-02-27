Supreme Court accepts case on employment arbitration in transportation

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it would consider whether a federal law requiring the enforcement of arbitration agreements applies to independent contractors in the transportation industry.

The justices agreed to hear Missouri-based trucking company New Prime Inc’s challenge to a 2016 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling that such contractors fall under the Federal Arbitration Act’s exemption for transportation workers with employment contracts.

