Supreme Court to weigh trucking company's cert petition on employment arbitration

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will consider a trucking company’s petition asking the court to weigh in on whether federal law requires the enforcement of arbitration agreements signed by independent contractors in the transportation industry.

New Prime Inc, represented by Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, filed a petition for certiorari challenging a 2016 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling that the Federal Arbitration Act’s exemption for “contracts of employment” for transportation workers extends to independent contractors.

