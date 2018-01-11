FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Westlaw News
January 11, 2018 / 12:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Supreme Court to weigh trucking company's cert petition on employment arbitration

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will consider a trucking company’s petition asking the court to weigh in on whether federal law requires the enforcement of arbitration agreements signed by independent contractors in the transportation industry.

New Prime Inc, represented by Theodore Boutrous of Gibson Dunn & Crutcher, filed a petition for certiorari challenging a 2016 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ ruling that the Federal Arbitration Act’s exemption for “contracts of employment” for transportation workers extends to independent contractors.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2EsXXNK

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.