6th Circuit orders new damages trial for worker who got low backpay award

A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that a former clerk of a Tennessee theater company deserves a new trial on damages because a jury awarded him significantly less backpay than he was due from his anti-discrimination claims against the company.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge applied the wrong test when she rejected David Pittington’s request for a new damages trial and upheld the jury’s award of $10,000, which was a quarter of what Pittington proved he was owed.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E5YN3Q