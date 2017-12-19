NLRB restores unilateral change doctrine for past practices in Raytheon case

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a Raytheon subsidiary could unilaterally alter its union workers’ health plan after its collective bargaining agreement had expired because the changes were consistent with past practice.

In a 3-2 decision on Friday, the NLRB’s Republican majority overturned its 2016 ruling in E.I. duPont Nemours, which said employers must negotiate with unions over changes to employment terms unless they were authorized in the expired contract, regardless of what the established practice had been.

