FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Westlaw News
December 19, 2017 / 8:27 PM / in 3 hours

NLRB restores unilateral change doctrine for past practices in Raytheon case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The National Labor Relations Board has ruled that a Raytheon subsidiary could unilaterally alter its union workers’ health plan after its collective bargaining agreement had expired because the changes were consistent with past practice.

In a 3-2 decision on Friday, the NLRB’s Republican majority overturned its 2016 ruling in E.I. duPont Nemours, which said employers must negotiate with unions over changes to employment terms unless they were authorized in the expired contract, regardless of what the established practice had been.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BKWLat

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.