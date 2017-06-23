Former NFL player entitled to enhanced benefits due to CTE injuries - 4th Circuit

A retired National Football League player is entitled to enhanced disability benefits from the league’s retirement plan for the brain injuries he suffered during his career, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the Bert Bell/Pete Rozelle NFL Retirement Plan abused its discretion by denying former linebacker Jesse Solomon, who played for the Minnesota Vikings and four other teams, additional benefits without considering evidence of his injuries related to chronic traumatic encephalopathy, the degenerative brain condition known as CTE.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sAn8ux