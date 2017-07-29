FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge must reexamine $150 million pension settlement - 5th Circuit
July 29, 2017 / 4:46 AM / in 18 days

Judge must reexamine $150 million pension settlement - 5th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A federal judge in Mississippi cannot approve a $150 million settlement to resolve a class action against a hospital for its failure to contribute to a pension fund until he analyzes the hospital’s ability to make 35 years' worth of scheduled payments, a federal appeals court has ruled.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday did not reject the settlement between Singing River Health Services (SRHS), a community hospital owned by Jackson County, Mississippi, and about 3,000 class members. But the panel vacated a judge’s approval and ordered him to reconsider several elements of the settlement, including the $4.8 million in attorneys’ fees payment scheduled for 2018.

To read the full story on WestlawNext, click here: bit.ly/2w86OzV

