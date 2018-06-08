FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 8, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

6th Circuit rejects Honeywell retirees' bid for lifetime healthcare benefits

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday ruled that Honeywell International Inc does not owe lifetime healthcare benefits to retirees who worked at an Ohio plant, saying the collective bargaining agreements that the retirees’ unions had with the company did not expressly promise such benefits.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it could “distill a clear rule” from circuit and U.S. Supreme Court precedent that healthcare benefits for retirees expire with the rest of the CBA without clear, affirmative language saying otherwise.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2JHHuvd

