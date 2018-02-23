9th Circuit shuts down ERISA class action against Transamerica

Feb 23 -

A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a class action against Transamerica Life Insurance Co, ruling that the company was not a fiduciary when it negotiated compensation and investment options with employers and collected fees for its services.

Participants of retirement plans the company administered had accused the company of breaching its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by charging excessive fees, failing to offer the lowest priced funds and engaging in self-dealing by withdrawing fees from separate accounts associated with its investment options.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ChLSxJ