FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 23, 2018 / 11:02 PM / a day ago

9th Circuit shuts down ERISA class action against Transamerica

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Feb 23 -

A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a class action against Transamerica Life Insurance Co, ruling that the company was not a fiduciary when it negotiated compensation and investment options with employers and collected fees for its services.

Participants of retirement plans the company administered had accused the company of breaching its fiduciary duties under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by charging excessive fees, failing to offer the lowest priced funds and engaging in self-dealing by withdrawing fees from separate accounts associated with its investment options.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ChLSxJ

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.