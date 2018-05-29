FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 11:31 AM / a few seconds ago

Federal judge upholds arbitration award against Ford in pension fund case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A California federal judge rejected a challenge by Ford Motor Co and several of its car dealerships to an arbitration award requiring them to pay nearly $2 million for withdrawing from a multi-employer pension fund.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar affirmed an arbitrator’s decision that the companies were liable despite a “free look” provision in Ford’s agreement with the Automotive Industries Pension Trust Fund, which allowed employers to walk away without liability within five years.

