Federal judge upholds arbitration award against Ford in pension fund case

A California federal judge rejected a challenge by Ford Motor Co and several of its car dealerships to an arbitration award requiring them to pay nearly $2 million for withdrawing from a multi-employer pension fund.

U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar affirmed an arbitrator’s decision that the companies were liable despite a “free look” provision in Ford’s agreement with the Automotive Industries Pension Trust Fund, which allowed employers to walk away without liability within five years.

