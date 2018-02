A federal judge in Manhattan has certified a class of approximately 20,000 members in a lawsuit accusing New York University of mismanaging its employees’ pension plans.

U.S. District Judge Katherine Forrest on Tuesday said the case is appropriate for class treatment because the facts that will ultimately prove or disprove the claims about the plans’ management are the same for every individual class member.

