Labor Dept. delays Obama-era changes to disability claims procedures

The U.S. Labor Department has delayed the implementation of an Obama-era rule that revised disability claims procedures for employer-sponsored plans from January to April, giving the department time to decide whether to modify or roll back the rule.

The Labor Department announced on Friday that it pushed back the compliance deadline to gather more information and consider concerns raised by business groups that the rule would spur litigation and increase the costs of disability benefit plans.

