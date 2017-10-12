FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Labor Dept lays groundwork for rolling back Obama-era ERISA rule
#Westlaw News
October 12, 2017 / 3:08 AM / 3 days ago

Labor Dept lays groundwork for rolling back Obama-era ERISA rule

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The U.S. Labor Department proposed delaying the effective date of an Obama-era rule designed to strengthen protections for workers seeking disability benefits, saying the public needs the chance to comment on whether the rule should be kept, tweaked or scrapped, according to a Federal Register notice slated for publication Thursday.

The Labor Department said it wants to push back the effective date of the rule by 90 days, to April 1, 2018. The proposed delay needs to go through a formal notice-and-comment rulemaking process before it is approved.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ybk8Zc

