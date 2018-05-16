FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 10:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

MetLife's insurance plan covers diabetic's amputation after a car crash - 9th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co owes benefits to a man whose leg was amputated after a car accident even though his injury was complicated by his diabetes, a federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday.

A unanimous panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said MetLife was wrong to deny benefits to Tommy Dowdy, who had purchased an accidental death and dismemberment insurance policy from MetLife through his wife’s employment at the Bank of the West. The panel said there was insufficient evidence to rule that Dowdy’s diabetes was a substantial contributing factor to the amputation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ILvWXm

