Supreme Court seeks Justice Dept take on ERISA petition involving Ford

The U.S. Supreme Court has asked the U.S. solicitor general to weigh in on whether to grant a petition filed by the widow of a Ford Motor Co retiree seeking to revive her benefits lawsuit against the company’s pension plan.

Jennifer Strang wants the high court to review a 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals decision that dismissed her breach of fiduciary duty claim because it said it was duplicative of her failed claim for denial of benefits. She argued in her October petition that the decision conflicts with rulings in Employee Retirement Income Security Act cases from three other circuit courts. But Ford said there is no circuit split.

