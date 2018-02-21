U.S. Supreme Court says CNH Industrial retirees don't have lifetime health benefits

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday threw out a class action filed by retirees of CNH Industrial seeking lifetime healthcare benefits, saying the lower court had misconstrued a collective bargaining agreement between the retirees and the United Kingdom-based industrial equipment manufacturer.

In a per curiam ruling, the Court held that the agreement clearly called for the retirees’ benefits to end in 2004 and said the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals had erred when it presumed the agreement created a lifetime promise of health care.

