FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 14, 2018 / 9:35 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

En banc 8th Circuit tosses former UPS driver's disability lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Friday threw out a lawsuit from a former driver for United Parcel Service of America Inc accusing the shipping giant of failing to accommodate his disability.

Partially reversing a three-judge panel’s prior decision, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said in a 6-3 ruling that Jerry Faidley was unqualified for a “feeder driver” job that was less physically demanding than his previous position as a matter of law because he could not perform the essential functions of that job. The Americans with Disabilities Act did not require UPS to offer him a position for which he was unqualified, the en banc panel said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2rFE94E

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.