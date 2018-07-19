FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 19, 2018 / 9:23 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

9th Circuit tosses Taco Bell meal break class action

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has thrown out a proposed class action accusing Taco Bell Corp of violating California law by requiring workers to remain on premises during their meal breaks if they bought food from the chain using employee discounts.

A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel on Wednesday unanimously rejected former Taco Bell worker Bernardina Rodriguez’s claim that the policy, meant to ensure workers did not buy discounted food for friends or family, violated a state law requiring companies to provide uninterrupted, duty-free meal breaks or pay premium wages instead.

