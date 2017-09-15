House Republicans approve 10 percent cut to Labor Dept budget

The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $10.8 billion budget for the U.S. Labor Department in fiscal year 2018, about a 10 percent cut from current spending levels.

The legislation, passed by Republicans on a 211-198 party line vote, includes several labor-related policy riders to block Obama-era rules on union elections and electronic reporting of worker injuries. The bill also features riders that would prevent the National Labor Relations Board from applying its rulings on joint employment and so-called micro unions.

