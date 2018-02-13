FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Westlaw News
February 13, 2018 / 12:44 AM / in 16 hours

Trump administration again calls for slashing U.S. Labor Dept budget

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Trump administration on Monday proposed deep spending cuts at the U.S. Labor Department for the second straight year, requesting a 21 percent budget reduction over current levels to $9.4 billion for fiscal year 2019.

The administration again called for slashing job training and placement programs, proposing a $1.2 billion reduction in training and employment service programs and a nearly $400 million cut from Job Corps programs for at-risk youth.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2nSiup6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.