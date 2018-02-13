Trump administration again calls for slashing U.S. Labor Dept budget

The Trump administration on Monday proposed deep spending cuts at the U.S. Labor Department for the second straight year, requesting a 21 percent budget reduction over current levels to $9.4 billion for fiscal year 2019.

The administration again called for slashing job training and placement programs, proposing a $1.2 billion reduction in training and employment service programs and a nearly $400 million cut from Job Corps programs for at-risk youth.

