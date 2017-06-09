Companies urge Supreme Court to enforce class-action waivers in workplace arbitration

Ernst & Young and two other companies told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that class-action waivers in workplace arbitration agreements must be enforced despite employees' claims that they violate their rights to act collectively under federal labor law.

The companies said the National Labor Relations Act lacks a clear command to prohibit such waivers, which is necessary to override the Federal Arbitration Act’s mandate that arbitration agreements be enforced as written.

