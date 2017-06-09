FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Companies urge Supreme Court to enforce class-action waivers in workplace arbitration
June 9, 2017 / 11:48 PM / 2 months ago

Companies urge Supreme Court to enforce class-action waivers in workplace arbitration

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Ernst & Young and two other companies told the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday that class-action waivers in workplace arbitration agreements must be enforced despite employees' claims that they violate their rights to act collectively under federal labor law.

The companies said the National Labor Relations Act lacks a clear command to prohibit such waivers, which is necessary to override the Federal Arbitration Act’s mandate that arbitration agreements be enforced as written.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2s6ytm5

