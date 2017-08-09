FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5th Circuit enforces class-action waiver without an arbitration agreement
August 9, 2017 / 12:23 AM / 7 days ago

5th Circuit enforces class-action waiver without an arbitration agreement

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court has ruled a class-action waiver that an Ohio-based outsourcing company forced its employees to sign is enforceable even though it was not contained in an arbitration agreement.

A fractured decision from a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday overturned a National Labor Relations Board ruling that Convergys Corp’s class-action waiver was invalid because it interfered with workers’ right to band together and act collectively under the National Labor Relations Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2unyRio

