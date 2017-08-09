5th Circuit enforces class-action waiver without an arbitration agreement

A divided federal appeals court has ruled a class-action waiver that an Ohio-based outsourcing company forced its employees to sign is enforceable even though it was not contained in an arbitration agreement.

A fractured decision from a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday overturned a National Labor Relations Board ruling that Convergys Corp’s class-action waiver was invalid because it interfered with workers’ right to band together and act collectively under the National Labor Relations Act.

