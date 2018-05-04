FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 4, 2018 / 12:43 AM / in an hour

9th Circuit allows inadmissible evidence toward nurses’ wage class cert

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday revived a proposed wage-and-hour class action against a Southern California hospital, ruling the plaintiffs could use inadmissible evidence to support their request for class certification.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a decision from a Los Angeles federal judge denying class certification to former Corona Regional Medical Center nurses because they could not show the financial harm they allegedly suffered was typical of the proposed class. The judge had struck evidence of their injuries after deeming it inadmissible.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HR9Dfh

