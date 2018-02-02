9th Circuit sends Wal-Mart class action back to California court

A federal appeals court on Thursday sent a proposed class action against Wal-Mart that challenged the retail giant’s policy of drug testing employees who suffer workplace injuries back to federal court in California.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that U.S. District Judge Manuel Real in Los Angeles overstepped his authority when he remanded the lawsuit to state court without being asked to because he said Wal-Mart waived its right to remove the case.

