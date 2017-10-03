NLRB lawyer tells U.S. top court he gave wrong answer in class-action waiver case

In a highly unusual move, the general counsel of the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday told the U.S. Supreme Court he gave the wrong answer a day earlier during oral argument about the validity of class-action waivers in workers’ arbitration agreements.

NLRB General Counsel Richard Griffin, who argued that class-action waivers violate workers’ right to join together to improve working conditions, sent a letter to the high court saying that he misunderstood one of Chief Justice John Roberts’ questions and gave an “inaccurate response.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2ynQHDR