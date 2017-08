The Barclays Center in Brooklyn faces a proposed class action accusing it of unlawfully using criminal history checks to screen out job applicants.

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Friday, Felipe Kelly claimed that Barclays violated local, state and federal laws regulating the use of criminal history records in employment decisions. To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uk6e5T