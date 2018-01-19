FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 19, 2018 / 1:34 AM / in an hour

11th Circuit sacks former NFL coach’s defamation lawsuit v. Paul Weiss

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday tossed a former Miami Dolphins coach’s lawsuit against Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison and one of its partners in connection with the firm’s investigation into allegations of bullying within the Dolphins organization.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that there was nothing in the firm’s investigative report, which focused on the team’s culture and workplace environment, to support James Turner’s claims that it defamed him and cost him his job. Paul Weiss partner Theodore Wells led the investigation.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DhTqgK

