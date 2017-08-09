UPS agrees to pay $2 mln to settle EEOC allegations of disability bias

United Parcel Service Inc has agreed to pay $2 million to nearly 90 current and former workers to settle claims that it discriminated against disabled employees, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission announced on Tuesday.

The EEOC accused UPS in a 2009 lawsuit filed in federal court in Chicago of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act with its policy of firing workers who cannot return from medical leave after 12 months.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vnmEb0