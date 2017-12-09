SEC accountant asks 11th Circuit to revive disability discrimination lawsuit

An accountant for the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday urged a federal appeals court to revive her lawsuit claiming the agency did not do enough to protect her from having contact with a coworker who triggered her post-traumatic stress disorder.

Carole Solloway said in a brief filed with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the SEC failed to engage in the collaborative process required by law to hash out an accommodation. Instead, the agency treated her proposal to telework full time as an all-or-nothing request, she said.

