9th Circuit affirms sanctions against plaintiffs' firm in wage case

A federal appeals court has upheld sanctions against a Southern California plaintiffs’ law firm for failing to produce an expert witness at a deposition as ordered in a proposed wage-and-hour class action.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Monday the $15,000 sanction against Bisnar Chase was appropriate because it made no effort to comply with the order. The firm represents two nurses suing their former employer, Corona Regional Medical Center in California for alleged violations of state wage law.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2HMq9wz