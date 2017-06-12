Miner’s sincere belief in the Antichrist supports job bias verdict – 4th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $590,000 jury verdict against Consol Energy Inc for forcing a coal miner to retire because it would not accommodate his evangelical Christian beliefs that using a biometric hand scanner could leave him with the “Mark of the Beast” showing allegiance to the Antichrist.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Consol’s argument that there was no need to accommodate Beverly Butcher's beliefs because the Bible says that the mark is on the right hand and he could have scanned his left hand. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission litigated the case on Butcher’s behalf.

