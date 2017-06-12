FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Miner’s sincere belief in the Antichrist supports job bias verdict – 4th Circuit
June 12, 2017 / 9:14 PM / 2 months ago

Miner’s sincere belief in the Antichrist supports job bias verdict – 4th Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday upheld a $590,000 jury verdict against Consol Energy Inc for forcing a coal miner to retire because it would not accommodate his evangelical Christian beliefs that using a biometric hand scanner could leave him with the “Mark of the Beast” showing allegiance to the Antichrist.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Consol’s argument that there was no need to accommodate Beverly Butcher's beliefs because the Bible says that the mark is on the right hand and he could have scanned his left hand. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission litigated the case on Butcher’s behalf.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2teDarx

