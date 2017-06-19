FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9th Circuit revives former firefighters' age bias lawsuit
June 19, 2017 / 10:42 PM / 2 months ago

9th Circuit revives former firefighters' age bias lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Monday revived an age discrimination lawsuit brought by two former firefighters in Arizona, creating a circuit split on the scope of a federal anti-bias law’s application to employers that are political subdivisions of a state.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that John Guido and Dennis Rankin can sue the Mount Lemmon Fire District. Breaking with four other circuits, the panel held that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act covers political subdivisions even if they have fewer than 20 employees.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sjtSwI

