9th Circuit revives former firefighters' age bias lawsuit

A federal appeals court on Monday revived an age discrimination lawsuit brought by two former firefighters in Arizona, creating a circuit split on the scope of a federal anti-bias law’s application to employers that are political subdivisions of a state.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that John Guido and Dennis Rankin can sue the Mount Lemmon Fire District. Breaking with four other circuits, the panel held that the Age Discrimination in Employment Act covers political subdivisions even if they have fewer than 20 employees.

