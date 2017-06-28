Steptoe & Johnson latest firm to face gender bias lawsuit

Steptoe & Johnson has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of systematically denying female attorneys the same pay and promotion opportunities as their male counterparts, making it the latest law firm to be accused of widespread gender bias.

In a proposed nationwide class action filed in federal court in Los Angeles last week, former Steptoe associate Ji-In Houck said the Washington, D.C.-based firm ignored her complaints about unequal treatment even as the firm counseled its clients on policies to avoid gender discrimination.

