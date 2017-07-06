FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
EEOC hits M&T Bank with disability discrimination lawsuit
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
July 6, 2017 / 10:52 PM / a month ago

EEOC hits M&T Bank with disability discrimination lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission sued M&T Bank Corp in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, accusing the bank of violating federal law by discriminating against disabled workers.

The EEOC claimed that Hudson City Bancorp Inc and its subsidiary Hudson City Savings Bank, which M&T Bank acquired in 2015, had a policy of denying workers accommodations for their disabilities and forcing them to take leave until they were cleared by a doctor to work without restrictions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2sRUHFq

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.