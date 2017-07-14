FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 14, 2017 / 9:28 PM / a month ago

Former Catholic school principal cannot sue for job bias - 2nd Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A former principal at a Roman Catholic school in Rockland County cannot sue the Archdiocese of New York for gender discrimination because she qualified as a minister under a doctrine blocking bias claims against religious employers, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.

In the first decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to apply the “ministerial exception” since the U.S. Supreme Court in 2012 recognized that it can bar job discrimination suits in Hosanna-Tabor Evangelical Lutheran Church and School v. EEOC, a unanimous three-judge panel held that Joanne Fratello was a religious leader at St. Anthony’s School despite her title as “lay principal.”

