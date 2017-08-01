NAACP asks to defend EEOC hiring guidelines against Texas' challenge

The Texas branch of the NAACP has asked a federal judge for permission to defend the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s policy restricting employers' use of criminal records in hiring decisions, which the state of Texas has challenged in court.

The NAACP filed a motion to intervene on Monday, telling U.S. District Judge Sam Cummings in Lubbock, Texas that the Trump administration may not continue to fight for the EEOC’s policy. The civil rights group said it has an interest in the case because blanket hiring bans for people with criminal convictions are a significant barrier to employment in black communities.

