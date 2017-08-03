FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC accuses CSX Transportation of sex bias in physical tests for jobs
August 3, 2017 / 11:00 PM / 3 hours ago

EEOC accuses CSX Transportation of sex bias in physical tests for jobs

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has sued CSX Transportation Inc for sex discrimination, accusing the railroad operator of requiring job applicants to pass physical tests that have an unlawful disparate impact on women.

The EEOC claimed in a lawsuit filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia that women failed the strength, endurance and aerobic capacity tests at a higher rate than men, resulting in them losing out on job opportunities in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wc3gxp

