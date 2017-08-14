EEOC sues healthcare staffing company for disability discrimination

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday accused a Texas-based healthcare staffing company of violating federal anti-discrimination law by firing a phlebotomist because of her sickle cell anemia and the complications that the disorder caused during her pregnancy.

The EEOC claimed in a lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court that Dependable Health Services Inc’s decision to terminate Sheena Berry a day before she was set to return from maternity leave rather than accommodate her disability ran afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

