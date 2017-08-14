FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EEOC sues healthcare staffing company for disability discrimination
August 14, 2017 / 10:32 PM / in 2 hours

EEOC sues healthcare staffing company for disability discrimination

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission on Monday accused a Texas-based healthcare staffing company of violating federal anti-discrimination law by firing a phlebotomist because of her sickle cell anemia and the complications that the disorder caused during her pregnancy.

The EEOC claimed in a lawsuit filed in Maryland federal court that Dependable Health Services Inc’s decision to terminate Sheena Berry a day before she was set to return from maternity leave rather than accommodate her disability ran afoul of the Americans with Disabilities Act.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wYZDea

