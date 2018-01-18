10th Circuit remands dispute over Kellogg's religious accommodation for trial

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit by two Seventh-Day Adventists accusing Kellogg USA Inc of violating federal anti-discrimination law by firing them for missing work to honor their religious Sabbath.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling from a federal judge in Utah that said Kellogg, known for its breakfast cereals and prepared foods, had done enough as a matter of law to accommodate the workers’ religious practice. The panel said there are disputed facts about whether the company’s accommodation was reasonable that should be decided by a jury.

