January 18, 2018 / 1:04 PM / in 2 hours

10th Circuit remands dispute over Kellogg's religious accommodation for trial

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Wednesday revived a lawsuit by two Seventh-Day Adventists accusing Kellogg USA Inc of violating federal anti-discrimination law by firing them for missing work to honor their religious Sabbath.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling from a federal judge in Utah that said Kellogg, known for its breakfast cereals and prepared foods, had done enough as a matter of law to accommodate the workers’ religious practice. The panel said there are disputed facts about whether the company’s accommodation was reasonable that should be decided by a jury.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2BdExKG

