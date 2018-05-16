10th Circuit revives former healthcare worker's pregnancy bias lawsuit

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a former healthcare worker’s pregnancy discrimination lawsuit against a Tennessee-based company that contracts with jails and prisons, saying the company’s rationale for firing her could be an excuse masking an unlawful termination.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the circumstances surrounding Correct Care Solutions’ (CCS) firing of Alena Fassbender, including her supervisor’s negative comments about pregnant workers and the company’s shifting explanations for her termination, raise enough questions to go to trial.

