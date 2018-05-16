FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
May 16, 2018 / 12:12 AM / in an hour

10th Circuit revives former healthcare worker's pregnancy bias lawsuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Tuesday revived a former healthcare worker’s pregnancy discrimination lawsuit against a Tennessee-based company that contracts with jails and prisons, saying the company’s rationale for firing her could be an excuse masking an unlawful termination.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the circumstances surrounding Correct Care Solutions’ (CCS) firing of Alena Fassbender, including her supervisor’s negative comments about pregnant workers and the company’s shifting explanations for her termination, raise enough questions to go to trial.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KnDuwH

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.