March 20, 2018 / 12:05 AM / Updated 16 hours ago

11th Circuit denies EEOC's bid for punitive damages in gender bias case

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A divided federal appeals court has rejected the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s bid to reinstate a jury’s $275,000 punitive damages award against a logistics company for unlawfully denying a female employee a promotion.

In a 2-1 decision, a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said on Friday the evidence against Exel Inc, which DHL Supply Chain Inc acquired in 2016, did not meet the circuit’s “higher management standard” for punitive damages. That standard turns on whether the discriminatory actions were either taken by somebody high in the corporate hierarchy or approved of by higher management.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2DFqyP2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
