11th Circuit tosses gender bias class action against Wal-Mart
#Westlaw News
August 4, 2017

11th Circuit tosses gender bias class action against Wal-Mart

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court on Thursday dismissed a proposed sex discrimination class action against Wal-Mart Stores Inc, which was one of the regional lawsuits filed in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision Wal-Mart v. Dukes that derailed a nationwide gender bias case against the retail giant.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the workers, represented by Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, took too long to challenge an order by a federal judge in Miami that threw out the class’ claims. Wal-Mart is represented by Gibson Dunn & Crutcher.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2hsUSGz

