9th Circuit mostly upholds $3.3 mln verdict in police race bias case

A federal appeals court on Wednesday mostly upheld a $3.3 million jury verdict in favor of three Latino police officers who sued a city in Southern California and four of its former police chiefs for race bias and retaliation.

In a matter of first impression, a unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that California law did not block the officers from bringing claims against the Westminster police chiefs under Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which prohibits race discrimination in the creation and enforcement of contracts.

