AT&T Mobility hit with nationwide pregnancy bias class action

Two former AT&T Mobility workers filed a proposed nationwide class action lawsuit on Monday accusing the telecommunications company of unlawfully discriminating against pregnant women who need time off for doctors’ appointments and other pregnancy-related absences.

Katia Hills and Cynthia Allen alleged in a complaint that amended an existing lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana that AT&T Mobility’s attendance policy, which gives workers demerits for missing work that can lead to termination, is intentionally biased against pregnant women. The policy provides for excused absences for several reasons, including jury duty and short-term disability, but does not include pregnancy.

