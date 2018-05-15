FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 1:25 AM / a few seconds ago

AT&T Mobility hit with nationwide pregnancy bias class action

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

Two former AT&T Mobility workers filed a proposed nationwide class action lawsuit on Monday accusing the telecommunications company of unlawfully discriminating against pregnant women who need time off for doctors’ appointments and other pregnancy-related absences.

Katia Hills and Cynthia Allen alleged in a complaint that amended an existing lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana that AT&T Mobility’s attendance policy, which gives workers demerits for missing work that can lead to termination, is intentionally biased against pregnant women. The policy provides for excused absences for several reasons, including jury duty and short-term disability, but does not include pregnancy.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2GcYZxL

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.